Putin’s Top Diplomat Celebrates Birthday With Zinger About Europeans ‘Fleeing’

“Europeans are fleeing when they see me. Grown-up people behaving like kids,” Sergey Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Serbian counterpart in Moscow, on February 17, 2025. (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TATYANA MAKEYEVA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
