Pvolve offers members functional-meets-mainstream low-impact fitness classes that promote strength and mobility. The method, founded by Rachel Katzman, is approved by a Clinical Advisory Board, expert trainers, and Jennifer Aniston, who officially joined the company in 2023 after falling in love with the program. If you’ve been looking for a lower-impact and time-saving workout to help you perfect your ‘Winter Arc’ this year, Pvolve’s got you covered. From now through Nov. 24, take advantage of its Black Friday sales, which include a new member and winback offer of 20 percent off the first month of any membership, as well as a current member offer.

Plus, this week, score flash sale deals, including 30 percent off a 10-class pack for new and win-back members, plus a tiered merchandise discount for current members (spend $50, get $10 off; spend $100, get $20 off; spend $200, get $50, etc.). Through Dec. 8, shoppers can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, plus a free Recover 9 with bundles. Use codes BF20 (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1) and CYBER20 (Dec. 2 – Dec. 8) to redeem.