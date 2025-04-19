Actor Vince Vaughn stopped by the White House for a cheeky photo op with President Donald Trump. An image, posted across The White House’s official social media accounts, shows the pair parodying Vaughn’s 2005 romantic comedy hit, Wedding Crashers. It’s not the first time that Vaughn, a self-described “libertarian,” has been seen cozying up to a Trump or two. In 2020, the star was spotted shaking hands with Donald and Melania in a private box at a football game in Louisiana. The 20-year-old film in question was peak-Vaughn, dropping around the same time as Dodgeball, Zoolander, and Old School. The plot follows a pair of conmen, played by Vaughn and long-time collaborator Owen Wilson, as they lie and cheat their way into places they shouldn’t be in order to personally benefit by having duplicitous sex with as many women as they can. The pre-#MeToo era film reference feels, unfortunately, entirely appropriate.
Score 60% Off GreenPan's Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
PSA: Pvolve's Jennifer Aniston-Loved Fitness Gear Is 10% Off
These THC-Infused N/A Tonics Are the Ultimate Way to Unwind
On President Donald Trump’s orders, approximately 10,000 pages of records relating to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy were released on Friday as part of Trump’s ongoing disclosure of historical investigation documents. These included handwritten notes by Kennedy’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, who wrote that Kennedy “must be disposed of” and acknowledged an obsession with killing him. The documents were published on the National Archives website and will continue to be added to on a rolling basis. While many of the documents uploaded were already available to the public, others, yet to be digitized, had been sitting in federal government storage facilities for decades. The move comes a month after the JFK Collection, which contains more than 6 million pages of records, was released, and is the result of Trump’s Executive Order pertaining to the declassification of records regarding the murders of JFK, RFK, and MLK Jr.
Martha Stewart expertly trolled Katy Perry and the Blue Origin “astronauts” with a cheeky Instagram post, sharing a throwback video from her own zero-gravity adventure on Friday. The 83-year-old lifestyle icon posted footage from a 2006 Zero-G flight in Florida, where she can be seen effortlessly doing flips and push-ups while floating weightless. “In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time 🌟,” Stewart captioned her post, giving her 8.7 million followers a nostalgic reminder of her 2006 journey aboard G-Force One, a Boeing 727 that simulated weightlessness through parabolic flight—offering an astronaut-like experience. She cleverly incorporated lyrics from Katy Perry’s “Firework” in her post—“Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?”—as she floated around in the video. Stewart looked back on the memorable experience, noting that the parabolic flight—typically priced around $8,900—allowed her to feel what astronauts go through in zero gravity. This playful throwback came just days after Perry joined other celebrities aboard Blue Origin’s NS-31 mission, which reached the Kármán line 62 miles above Earth. The mission drew criticism as an “11-minute joyride for the super-rich,” with some calling out its negative environmental impact.
Drew Carey, the Price Is Right host, appears to be dating a much younger OnlyFans creator, Page Six reported. The 66-year-old was spotted having lunch with Niki Skyler, 37, at Swingers Diner in Los Angeles on Thursday. The comedian, sporting a plain plaid button-up shirt and black jeans, was all smiles, although he and the adult film star did not exhibit any PDA during the outing. Skyler, wearing oversized black pants with a matching tank top, walked out with Carey carrying a to-go container. Five years since his ex-fiancée, Amie Harwick, 38, was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, the former Whose Line Is It Anyway? host has been vocal about “still” not dating. “I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else,” he told Us Weekly in February. “Amie’s death really affected everything.” He added, “I think about her every day. It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy.” Carey and Harwick started dating in 2016, and in 2018, he proposed to her. But the pair called it quits later that year. She was killed in February 2020.
Southwest Airlines passengers on a Mexico-bound flight were forced to evacuate the aircraft after an engine malfunction caused a fire. The plane, a Boeing 737-700, lifted off from Houston William P. Hobby Airport Thursday morning before it hit trouble, with its right engine being lost. The Southwest flight was headed for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when it was forced to turn around and land back in Texas at 11:15 a.m, just 30 minutes into its journey. Videos from the scene showed the 134 passengers evacuating, with some of them lining up on the wing of the aircraft. Passengers were evacuated via slides. Firefighters extinguished a blaze in the engine and a fire on the nearby grass bank, Air Live reported. A Southwest spokesperson told the Daily Beast: “Southwest Airlines Flight 3006 landed safely at William P. Houston Hobby Airport Thursday morning after returning due to a reported engine issue. The Crew followed procedures and assisted all 134 passengers in evacuating the aircraft. Southwest accommodated its Customers to Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico.” The airline commended “the professionalism” of the crew in responding to the situation. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees,” they added.
Former MSNBC host Chris Matthews is reviving his iconic cable news show Hardball after a five year hiatus. The 79-year-old, who abruptly retired in 2020 after a string of controversies surrounding inappropriate comments he made on and off the air, announced his comeback in a short but sweet post on the subscription media platform Substack. “I said I’d be back,” he said in his intro post. “For twenty-some years, I asked tough questions and got a good number of surprising answers.” Matthews’ politics show ran from 1999 to 2020, when he resigned amid criticism of his behavior. “Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, including me, might have once incorrectly thought were okay, were never okay. Not then and certainly not today,” Matthews said at the time. “And for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry.” Matthews is relaunching the show with weekly episodes airing Mondays at noon. “The pitch is faster,” he promised his new audience on Substack, where he’s so far amassed over 1,000 subscribers. Matthews joins a wave of journalists turning to the independent platform to create content.
Donald Trump’s U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was not so impressed by Katy Perry and her all-female team of space travelers. “The crew who flew to space this week on an automated flight by Blue Origin were brave and glam, but you cannot identify as an astronaut,” Duffy wrote in response to a post from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company applauding the “astronaut” crew. “They do not meet the FAA astronaut criteria.” Duffy’s remarks come just days after Bezos’s Blue Origin took his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, along with Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, and Kerianne Flynn on an 11-minute-long excursion into space. In 2021, the FAA updated its Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program to require essential activity during flight and a minimum altitude of 50 miles. The all-female flight crew surpassed this, reaching 62 miles—but apparently nothing they did up there was considered “essential.”
The drummer of the rock band New Pornographers, Joe Seiders, has been arrested for possession of child sex abuse material, Page Six reports. On April 9, the 44-year-old musician was taken into custody after a member of a Palm Desert restaurant called the police on a man “entering and exiting the restroom with juvenile males,” according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office. Two days prior to the incident, police said they were called to the same restaurant after an 11-year-old boy reported an inappropriate interaction with an older man. The young boy told deputies that a strange man “recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom at the location.” Later, officials said they concluded that both incidents involved the same individual, Seider. Using their search warrants, law enforcement officers also said they discovered he allegedly had child sex abuse material. He was taken into custody at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio on charges of possessing child sex abuse images, annoying or molesting a child, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy. The investigation into the drummer is ongoing, with the sheriff’s office saying “there may be additional victims.” The musician is being held on a $1 million bail and is due in court on April 22. His “shocked” bandmates condemned his alleged behavior in an Instagram post and said they had severed ties with him.
Ryan Gosling is heading to a galaxy far, far away. The 44-year-old actor has been confirmed as the lead in director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, People reported. Levy made the announcement during a Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo on Thursday. “I had heard at one point that my movie was going to star Ryan Gosling and, believe me, that would be a dream come true for me,” Levy told fans at the event. “So today, I just wanted to tell you here in this room that that rumor is 100% true.” Gosling then surprised the crowd by joining Levy on stage. The La La Land actor spoke about being a lifelong Star Wars fan and shared a photo of his Empire Strikes Back bedsheets from when he was five. “I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film,” Gosling said. “And it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was.” Starfighter will be a standalone film and is not part of the main saga. Its story will take place after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, the most recent installment in the George Lucas-created franchise. The film is “not a prequel, not a sequel, just gives us the Star Wars DNA that we love but with an adventure that’s all new,” said Levy, who most recently directed Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Starfighter is set to begin filming this fall, with a release date of May 28, 2027.
Former child star Haley Joel Osment was caught calling a police officer an antisemitic slur and a “Nazi” while being arrested for alleged public intoxication at California’s Mammoth Mountain ski resort last week. In bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post, Osment could be heard saying “I’ve been kidnapped by a f---ing Nazi” and “You are a f---ing k---” to the arresting officer. The Sixth Sense star was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an unidentified controlled substance in Mammoth Lakes on April 8, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People magazine Wednesday. He has since been charged with possession of cocaine and disorderly conduct. The Oscar-nominated actor was booked but is no longer in police custody. In a statement to the New York Post, Osment said he was “absolutely horrified” by his behavior and apologized to the Jewish community. “The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place,” Osment said. “But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage—I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me.” He continued, “I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake.”