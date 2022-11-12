Scouted selects products independently. We may earn a small commission if you purchase something from our posts.

After a few years of doing home workouts, thanks to social distancing measures, I realized they never entirely yielded the same results that I used to get from the gym. Recently, I excitedly returned to the gym determined to get back into the shape that I was in pre-pandemic. Ironically, I hurt myself badly each time I jumped back into my old routine. It wasn’t that I was unable, but more that the nature of my workouts had changed so much due to being limited at home, that my body was not accustomed to the same high intensity. I was breaking down my joints or inadvertently causing future injury by pushing myself to workout out the same way I had a few years ago.

After a bit of research, I decided to order a P.volve kit. P.volve’s fitness approach is “an innovative low-impact toning workout designed to help you break a sweat, not your body.” Yes, please. This sounded like exactly what I needed, and right now, the kits are 40 percent off with code HOLIDAY, so I decided to give it a shot. I chose the Essentials Kit ($78 with the discount), which includes three months of online classes. After the trial period, classes start at as little as $7.50 a month—less than two oat milk lattes and way less than my gym membership. The P.volve kits include the patented P.ball, P.band, ankle weights, and more.

After trying a class or two (which I viewed using a browser on my smart TV, but they have apps) I realized the benefit of using a precision mat. The non-slip Precision Mat has a map which is super helpful, so you correctly match the instructor’s moves. The beginner classes are under “Get Started,” and even in these gentle workouts, I felt like my core was being engaged in new ways. I also appreciate that the workouts limber up areas that get sore while working at a desk all day, like shoulders and hips. Wanting to feel my best, I added a massage stick and foam roller to my shopping cart.

This deal is likely one of the deepest discounts they will ever offer, so there is no better time to try. P.volve offers such a great variety of class types based on your goals and fitness level that there's something for anyone. Join me on this fitness adventure, and let's check back in soon!

