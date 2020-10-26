Help Alleviate Your Stress and Anxiety With These Delish Citrus-Flavored Chews
PEACE OF MIND
Have you ever had one of those mornings where you just DON’T want to get out of bed? Or have feelings of stress and anxiety ruined a first date or work presentation? For moments like this, reach for PYM Mood Chews ($30 for a 3-pack). PYM (which stands for Prepare Your Mind)—founded by Zak Williams, son of the late Robin Williams—can help you tackle the stresses of everyday life.
Packed with amino acids, PYM Mood Chews help reinforce the body’s natural ability to manage feelings of stress and anxiety while boosting mood and cognitive performance. Better yet, PYM Mood Chews are GMO-free, have no added sugars or net carbs, and come in a mouth-watering citrus flavor.
PYM Mood Chews can be taken as often as you need. For the best results, chew on one to start the day or right before a stressful event. Say goodbye to job interview jitters.
PYM Original Mood Chews
3-pack, 20 chews per tin
