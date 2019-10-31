Python Found Wrapped Around Dead Woman's Neck in Indiana Home With 140 Snakes

CHEAT SHEET
Police found an 8-foot python coiled around the neck of a dead woman in an Indiana home—owned by the county sheriff—that was filled with about 140 snakes, The Indianapolis Star reports. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said the snake may have killed 36-year-old Laura Hurst, but the official cause won’t be known until an autopsy Friday. No one lives on the property where Hurst was found on Wednesday, but she owned 20 of the snakes kept there and visited twice a week, Riley said. The home is reportedly owned by Benton County Sheriff Donald Munson, who told reporters that Hurst's death was a “tragic accident,” and said he was “being fully cooperative” in the wake of Hurst’s death.