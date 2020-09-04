Q-Anon Supporting House Candidate Brandishes Gun Next to the ‘Squad’ in Facebook Post
‘WORST NIGHTMARE’
A Republican candidate for Congress in Georgia posted a photo to her Facebook page on Thursday in which she brandished a large firearm and declared conservatives need to go “on the offense” against the “socialists” pictured in the post alongside her.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, is the GOP nominee in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Endorsed by President Trump, she’s likely to be elected to Congress in November. The threatening photo says “Squad’s worst nightmare” as a gun-toting Greene poses alongside images of Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The photo was apparently taken down from Greene’s campaign Facebook page on Friday, but Greene’s spokesperson told reporters that the notion the image was threatening was “paranoid and ridiculous.”
Omar tweeted on Friday that “there are already death threats in response to this post.” A spokesman for Omar told The Daily Beast they flagged Greene’s post to U.S. Capitol Police, which is charged with protecting members of Congress. Omar and other members of the so-called “Squad” have been the targets of violent rhetoric from the right for years, and Trump once suggested the American citizens should “go back” to the countries they came from.