Mysterious Singer Behind Iconic ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Song ‘Goodbye Horses’ Has Died
A CLASSIC
Q Lazzarus, the woman behind “Goodbye Horses,” a song made iconic by the film The Silence of the Lambs, has died at age 61, according to an obituary spotted in a local New Jersey paper by Rolling Stone. Q’s identity and backstory has been one of the most strangest mysteries of the music world. Born Diane Luckey in New Jersey, she worked as a cab driver in New York in the ’80s and one day picked up director Jonathan Demme, who fell in love with her demos. He went on to use her music in 1986’s Candle Goes Away, 1988’s Married To The Mob, 1991’s The Silence Of The Lambs and 1993’s Philadelphia—but she then vanished from the public eye, prompting internet sleuths to speculate about here whereabouts for decades. Three years ago, she told a Dazed Digital journalist she had been driving buses in Staten Island. Her obituary said she had been working on a documentary about her life with Eva Aridjis at the time of her death. Aridjis, who also met Luckey in a cab, told Rolling Stone she expects to release it in 2023. “Q had a spirit that was truly unique and irreplaceable,” she said.