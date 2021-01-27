Video Shows QAnon Congresswoman Harassing Parkland Teen
CREEPY
Georgia congresswoman and QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene was filmed chasing after Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and berating him in a video that re-surfaced on social media Wednesday. Greene was apparently so proud of her creepy conduct that she posted the video to her YouTube page a year ago. It has re-surfaced amid reports that she claimed school shootings weren’t real and reports that she “liked” Facebook posts about executing Democrats.
In the video, Greene follows Hogg, who became a gun control advocate after the shooting, along streets leading to the U.S. Capitol and tells him she has a concealed carry permit. “Why are you supporting red-flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights?” Greene can be heard asking. “Do you not know how to defend your stance?” She then falsely accuses Hogg of being “paid” by George Soros.