QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter
EVERGREENE
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the QAnon-loving, mask-refusing congresswoman, was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours, she announced in a statement. “Americans [sic] rights are being stripped away and they aren’t being heard by the people they elected to represent them. And with Big Tech silencing them, they literally can’t be heard,” read the statement, posted on Twitter by a reporter.
Greene had last tweeted a conspiracy theory about the 2020 election. Since President Trump’s loss, Twitter has taken a more aggressive stance toward curbing misinformation on its platform, permanently banning Trump, as well as several QAnon-related accounts. As such, in her statement, Greene decried Twitter’s “purging an unknown number of conservatives.”