QAnon’s truest believers have turned on President Donald Trump over a week-long White House social media blitz stuffed with the conspiracy movement’s catchphrases.

The administration spent days seeding its accounts with movement mantras and a counterfeit Q hyping Trump’s executive orders promoting quantum computing. One Pentagon account on X went so far as to post “Where we go one, we go quantum”—a riff on the group’s rallying cry, “Where we go one, we go all.”

QAnon is the sprawling conspiracy theory whose followers believe a satanic cabal of pedophiles secretly runs the world and that Trump is waging a covert war to expose them. The president has amplified the group’s content for years, even as his operation has at times held the diehards at arm’s length.

Adherents of the fanstatical conspiracy theory believe Trump is waging a secret war against a satanic cabal of pedophiles who rule the world. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The backlash to this week’s promo campaign was instant, with many feeling ridiculed. “We’re done being treated like s–-t!” wrote QAnon influencer Liz Crokin, the Bulwark reported, fuming that the faithful had been ruined while Trump sat idle.

The movement’s grievances run deeper than borrowed slogans. Many are livid that Trump fought to bury the Jeffrey Epstein files and never delivered the mass arrests of “deep state” enemies that the faithful expected.

The loudest voice on that front has belonged to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the 52-year-old former Georgia congresswoman who was once the movement’s biggest name in Washington. She has ripped into the president in a new video released this week, accusing his team of scrambling to “throw out the Q-slop and propaganda to get you guys sucked back in.”

Greene also dredged up an awkward truth. The 2020 campaign once stripped Q signs and clothing from Trump rallies, embarrassed by the movement’s own followers. January 6 activist Trisha Hope has backed that account, according to The Bulwark, saying she had watched the merchandise get seized.

Greene was once the movement's most prominent adherent on the Hill. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

A figure who goes by “QAnon John” also piled on, casting the administration’s latest stunt as proof of a flailing presidency. He complained that his own Q merch was pulled from rallies too, blasting the effort as “SO FREAKING CRINGE.”

The hypocrisy runs deep within the West Wing itself. Bobby Levy, a rapid-response official at the White House, has cheered the effort on, parroting Q catchphrases across his feed. Online sleuths then surfaced his own 2021 post mocking the same crowd, The Bulwark reported.

“Q people are never to be taken serious,” Levy wrote back then, before adding: “REOPEN THE ASYLUMS!”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.