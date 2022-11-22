QAnon Fan Charged for Threats to Kill FBI Director, Calif. Congressman
‘GOING TO DIE’
A Michigan man has been charged after allegedly calling in death threats to a California congressman, leading cops to a QAnon-addled Facebook profile and a death threat against the director of the FBI. According to a federal complaint unsealed Tuesday, Neil Matthew Walter, 32, called California Democrat John Garamendi on Nov. 3, and left a voicemail saying, “Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die.” Investigators traced his phone number to a license photo that they matched to a Facebook profile where Walker ranted that the FBI, CIA, actor Tom Cruise and Elon Musk were involved in a sex slave ring at the U.S. Capitol. Walter also responded to an FBI Facebook post to say, “Director [Chris] Wray is going to die every single day multiple times a day for raping my family over and over and lying to them...,” the affidavit says. When a detective tried to visit Walter, he answered the door holding a firearm, the affidavit says, although Walter’s family said he suffers from “mental instability,” and had been institutionalized for “unspecified psychosis.” Walter is charged with transmitting threats.