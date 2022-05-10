QAnon Fanatics Are Intercepting Migrant Kids at the Border
‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’
QAnon supporters have been intercepting migrant children at the border with Mexico and then compiling information on their relatives in the U.S., according to The New York Times. A man named Jason Frank is said to be at the forefront of the bizarre campaign, which has seen QAnon adherents and far-right activists enticing children who’ve just crossed the border with things like hot dogs and hamburgers. Frank and other members of his group have been camping out along the border in Arizona in what they describe as a bid to protect the children from sex trafficking—a theme at the heart of the QAnon movement. “They are being trafficked, sex trafficked. That’s the No. 1 trade,” Frank was quoted as saying by the Times. He is said to keep an AR-15 and a slew of other weapons inside his vehicle. While Frank has insisted his group always alerts Border Patrol to the children’s arrival, immigration activists have sounded the alarm over the QAnon supporters collecting information on the kids’ relatives in the U.S., something they say can lead to harassment of immigrant families. “We believe the conduct of this group is illegal and extremely dangerous,” public defender Margo Cowan told the Times.