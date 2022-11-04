QAnon Kidnap Plot Mom Sentenced to 60 Days in Jail
GREAT AWAKENING
A Colorado mom convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after speaking with QAnon supporters was sentenced to 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. Cynthia Abcug, 53, lost custody of her seven-year-old son in 2019, and her ensuing dispute with her state’s child welfare department became an issue of interest among supporters of the QAnon conspiracy. The false and absurd theory claims that a clandestine cabal of Satanic child abusers is running a global sex-trafficking ring. During Abcug’s sentencing, District Judge Patricia Herron criticized Abcug’s apparent lack of remorse for the planned foster home raid, which wasn’t carried out. “I don’t hear a single word from you on the impact you had on the foster family by putting that plan in place,” Herron said. Abcug originally lost custody of her child, now 10, after she was accused of medical child abuse for allegedly lying about her son having seizures in order to fool doctors into providing unnecessary treatment.