QAnon Mom Found Guilty in Bizarre Kidnapping Plot
THE STORM
A Colorado woman accused of teaming up with QAnon supporters to plan a “raid” on the foster care home where her 7-year-old son was living has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping. Cynthia Abcug had lost custody of her 7-year-old son in 2019 and her subsequent feud with the state’s child-welfare authorities quickly became a cause célèbre with supporters of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that claims a nefarious “deep state” is secretly operating a satanic child-sex-trafficking ring. Abcug, who had posted allegations on social media that social workers were taking children to sell them, denied that she had taken part in the plot to raid the foster home. She was arrested in Montana in December 2019 after her teen daughter told police she’d heard her mother, who had obtained a gun, talking about how “people from the Q-Anon group planned to kidnap” someone. Abcug, who was also found guilty of a misdemeanor count of child abuse, is now scheduled to be sentenced in October.