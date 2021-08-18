QAnon ‘Queen’s’ Followers Are Sending Insane Anti-Vaxx Notes to Hospitals

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Face masks are not a crime against humanity. Canada does not have a secret queen named Romana Didulo.

That has not stopped a growing group of Americans from following the commands of Didulo—who is not royalty but who does love QAnon—and sending letters to U.S. health clinics and Walmarts, accusing them of war crimes for giving out vaccinations or encouraging face masks.

“Q,” the anonymous author of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, has not posted online for more than half a year. In his absence, other conspiracy influencers have tried to siphon up his audience and reach. In Didulo’s case, she claims to be the true ruler of Canada (she is not) and promotes bloody prophecies about government upheaval. (Didulo claims to have “replac[ed] Queen Elizabeth II of England who has now been executed for crimes against humanity,” Vice reported earlier this year.) Didulo has gained a fervent Canadian fanbase, and has encouraged them to file “cease and desist” letters against institutions that promote face masks or vaccines.

But now the phony ruler’s influence tactics are spreading to the U.S., where Americans who refer to Didulo as “the queen” are sending bogus legal notices to schools, medical facilities, and businesses.

The form letters claim that the recipients are violating a buffet of legal conventions including “the Nuremberg Code, The Geneva Convention, The United Nations Convention,” etc. The documents demand the end of COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and masking, under the decree of “HRH Queen Lady Romana Didulo.”

It reads like a joke. But Didulo’s Telegram account, where she recently posted a picture of a noose with the caption “government repair kit, just add traitor” has more than 40,000 followers, some of whom have prompted police reports after they bombarded Canadian pharmacists with “cease and desist” letters.

Didulo did not respond to a request for comment.

As Vice previously reported, Didulo promoted a series of spin-off Telegram channels to organize “cease and desist” blitzes in different countries.

“ I can get the word out about this and I can get a lot of people to do this. But I need some proof that the military’s going to back this up. ”

The U.S. channel is a parade of Didulo fans taking pictures of their kitchen tables covered in letters to schools, businesses, elected officials, and medical facilities. Members encouraged each other to send letters to individual school officials, with one person claiming to have mailed the fake paperwork to multiple school nurses.

“This channel was set up to accomplish an important mission as part of a global military operation,” one of the group’s (now-ousted) moderators wrote in a “channel rules” post last week. The channel now has more than 3,700 members. “As such, this channel is not an open forum for the expression of freedom of speech under the First Amendment.”

Some Didulo followers paid extra to send their bogus paperwork via certified mail. One woman shared a picture of a letter that she’d sent to a Missouri OB/GYN. A USPS stamp revealed that she’d spent $4.15 on postage for the single letter. Another person uploaded a picture showing that she spent more than $65 to send certified mail to a cluster of businesses, including a urology clinic, a veterans hospital, a marijuana dispensary, and TikTok.

“This is amazing work patriot charlene!!!” a member of the group congratulated her. “Unless you just want too, you don't have to send through certified mail, that will get expensive over time!”

“Yes,” the original poster replied, “it was about $65 but I wanted to make sure they received this!!”

The group’s former moderator claimed that benevolent government agents (“white hats”) were monitoring the channel and noting when a business received a cease-and-desist. Members of the group often note when the target of their letters does not immediately comply with their demands.

“As of 8/12/2021 every single entity served has not ceased and deceased [desisted] their crimes against humanity,” wrote one woman who claimed to have mailed letters to a number of businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, including a pet food store, a specialty pediatric clinic, and a library.

Didulo preaches the death penalty for people who do not comply with the fictitious legal paperwork.

“IF, you stand in the way of my Cease and Desist Order... You, will find yourself in front of a ‘Military Tribunal,’” she wrote. “And, eventually 6 feet below the ground for crimes against Humanity. Peace and Prosperity, Romana Didulo.”

Didulo’s fandom constitutes a fraction of QAnon’s following. But the cease-and-desist Telegrams attracted conspiracy influencers from beyond Didulo’s circles. In a voice message on a U.S. cease-and-desist Telegram channel, the moderator of another large conspiracy channel reached out to ask for a cease-and-desist template to use in Vermont. He also offered to amplify Didulo’s claims if Didulo’s fans could provide more evidence of military support for their schemes.

“I can get the word out about this and I can get a lot of people to do this. But I need some proof that the military’s going to back this up,” he said, voicing doubt that the military would enforce the supposed Canadian queen’s claims. “Give me some actual evidence that this will do something and I will blast it all over the internet.”

For all their talk of being “patriots,” U.S.-based Didulo fans appeared more than eager to serve a woman who claimed to be a Canadian queen.

“Thank you Queen,” one member of the cease-and-desist group, who used a Ronald Reagan avatar, wrote in response to a Didulo order. “I will continue the incoming. Signed a US Cold War Veteran 🇺🇸”

“Queen Romana,” another member wrote on Monday. “I’m concerned about all the forced vaccines on our military troops... and disabling them .. is this going to happen?”

But occasionally, the idea of following a fake sovereign’s orders led to division in the group. The channel’s former moderator, who previously received Didulo’s backing, appeared to rebel last week, telling followers to stop sending cease-and-desist letters.

“US Patriots! Hold the line, now!” wrote moderator Beth Ann Wright, who declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment. “Stop serving and US Cease and Desist Orders! The Queen of Canada and her minions (Devil in a Red Dress and Devil in a Red Crown) have censored and deleted my last few posts. I hope Patriots caught it! 🎯 The Devil in the Red Dress and Devil in the Red Crown, are rendering our Orders defective! Do NOT follow them! Demand that all of my censored/deleted posts are restored, now!”

Didulo soon denounced Wright, who disappeared from the group as its members sided with the Canadian pretender monarch.

“This division needs to stop,” one member wrote during Wright’s ouster. “This is straight from the DS cabal playbook. Use fear propaganda to divide and stop the movement. I trust Romania - she has the support of Military and other leaders. She has done a video stating her credentials - who is this Beth ? For all we know she could be a Cabal shill whose purpose was to stop this movement which seems to working.”