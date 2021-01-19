Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Wrote Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton Orchestrate School Shootings Like Parkland
A REAL RED FLAG
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks a group of Satanic pedophiles running the government is more likely than a school shooting. At least, that’s what a 2018 Facebook comment from the now-congresswoman, uncovered by Media Matters on Tuesday, seems to imply. “I am told that Nancy Pelosi tells Hillary Clinton several times a month that ‘we need another school shooting’ in order to persuade the public to want strict gun control,’” Greene wrote. In another post, Greene implied the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which killed 17 people, was also orchestrated. Greene has a history of pushing crackpot theories, most notably the aforementioned QAnon conspiracy, as well as similarly unfounded theories that President Obama is secretly a Muslim and that no plane struck the Pentagon on 9/11. Most recently, she was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for sharing lies about the 2020 election in Georgia.