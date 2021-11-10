QAnon Shaman Deserves Four Years Behind Bars for Leading Capitol Rioters, Prosecutors Say
BY THE HORNS
Jacob Chansley—the man who became unaffectionately known as the QAnon Shaman after he broke into the Capitol dressed in furs and Viking horns—is facing four years and three months in prison. According to Politico, prosecutors filed a memo late Tuesday night that urged the sentencing judge to send Chansley to jail for 51 months. That would be the harshest sentence dealt out a Capitol rioter to date. Explaining their reasoning, prosecutors wrote in their filing: “Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot... The defendant was among the first 30 rioters to penetrate the U.S. Capitol building... The defendant then stalked the hallowed halls of the building, riling up other members of the mob with his screaming obscenities about our nation’s lawmakers, and flouting the ‘opportunity’ to rid our government of those he has long considered to be traitors.” Earlier on Tuesday, Chansley’s attorney argued that he’d already served enough time in prison and compared his client to Forrest Gump.