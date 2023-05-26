‘QAnon Shaman’ Doesn’t Sound Like He Regrets Jan. 6
‘TOO HEAVY’
Jacob Chansley, the Jan. 6 rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman” who was sentenced to 41 months in prison and released from a halfway house Thursday, seems not to regret his role in the insurrection. In an interview Friday on One America News Network, Chansley was asked if he had “animosity” towards Donald Trump and whether, in regards to Jan. 6, he “would do it all over again” if given the chance. Chansley replied that he has no ill will towards the former president. “I love Trump. I respect Trump,” he explained. As to the second question, Chansley began to answer before cutting himself off, pausing, and then saying, “I’ll just put it this way: I live without regret because regret is too heavy of a burden if I want to move forward in life.” In a video clip posted on Twitter shortly after his release, Chansley claimed that he “learned numerous lessons during the test which God has graced me with over the last two and a half years.”