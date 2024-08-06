Government Returning Helmet and Spear to ‘QAnon Shaman’
A judge has ordered the Justice Department return all seized property to Jacob Chansley–the infamous “QAnon Shaman” who pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots—including his viking helmet and spear. Chansley, who was originally sentenced to 41 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, was released to a halfway house in March for good behavior. On Monday, Washington, D.C. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth approved a motion that would return all of the property seized by investigators through a search warrant. “According to the government, the property includes a spear and a helmet sported by Mr. Chansley on January 6th,” Lamberth’s memorandum reads, seen by the Daily Beast. “The government has not sought forfeiture of any of these items.” Prosecutors with the Department of Justice previously argued that the government should hold on to Chansley’s property because the Arizona man previously tried to appeal his sentence. However, Lamberth was unconvinced. “It is not clear how Mr. Chansley could contest his conviction, as he has been sentenced, abandoned his direct appeal, and seen his motion denied. But even if the government may need to reprove Mr. Chansley’s guilt, the government has not explained why it would need his property.”