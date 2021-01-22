Now Even the QAnon Shaman Disowns Trump: I Was Duped
SHATTERED DREAMS
Earlier this week, before Donald Trump left office in disgrace, he was heard consoling himself by saying that his fans still loved him in spite of everything. But it seems one of his most notorious and crazed supporters has abandoned him now that he no longer wields presidential power. The legal representative of Jacob Chansley—better known as the “QAnon Shaman,” who burst into the U.S. Capitol wearing furs and Viking horns—has said his client feels cheated by Trump. Referring to his client as “the guy with the horns and the fur,” attorney Al Watkins told the St. Louis NBC News affiliate KSDK: “[Chansley] regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made.” Chansley was arrested days after the riot, and last week he begged Trump for a pardon—but it never came.