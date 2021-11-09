QAnon Shaman Quotes Forrest Gump in Typo-Ridden Request for Light Sentence
PRETTY PLEASE?
Capitol rioter Jacob Chansley, perhaps best known as the horned and fur-clad QAnon Shaman, requested that the time he’s already spent in jail be his sentence for participating in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection. Misspelling Forrest Gump’s name, Chansley’s attorney quoted the character in the petition for time served, writing, “‘My momma always said, you’ve got to put the past behind you before you can move on.’ —Forest Gump [sic].” According to the filing, Chansley has served 317 days in “dank, fully enclosed” solitary confinement in Alexandria, Virginia due to COVID-19 restrictions since his arrest. Chansley pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding in early September, and his attorney wrote that he has shown “contrition for his misconduct.”