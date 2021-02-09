QAnon Shaman Says Sorry and Begs for a Chance to Turn His Life Around
MY BAD
It only took six criminal charges, the prospect of 28 years in prison, and being abandoned by Donald Trump—but the Capitol rioter notoriously known as the QAnon Shaman has apologized to America, and said he’s working hard on turning his life around. In a statement released by his lawyer, Jake Angeli, also known as Jacob Chansley, said: “I deeply regret and am very sorry I entered into the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021... I should not have been there. Period... I am sorry for having aroused fear in the hearts of others. That was wrong. Period.” The purported shaman disavowed Trump when the former president left office without offering him a pardon, but this is the first time he’s apologized for storming the Capitol. In his statement, he also said: “I am deeply disappointed in former President Trump... He was not honorable. He let a lot of peaceful people down.” He also said that his time in prison “has permitted me to start reanalyzing my life,” and added: “What is important is for me to apologize.”