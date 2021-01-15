‘QAnon Shaman’ Seeks Trump Pardon for Riot, Says President Invited Him
‘TRUMP’S INVITATION’
The so-called QAnon Shaman pictured in Viking garb storming the U.S. Capitol last week is asking President Donald Trump for a pardon, claiming the commander in chief invited him in. An attorney for Jacob Chansley, aka Jake Angeli, wrote that Chansley “accepted President Trump’s invitation to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.” The lawyer, Albert Watkins, further argued that “Given the peaceful and compliant fashion in which Mr. Chansley comported himself, it would be appropriate and honorable for the president to pardon Mr. Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president’s invitation with honorable intentions.” The 33-year-old was arrested Saturday in Arizona and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Before the insurrection last week began, Trump told supporters they should “fight like hell” to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win and said, “After this, we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down... Anyone you want, but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”