QAnon Shaman: Let Me Testify Against Trump at Impeachment Trial
‘HE FEELS BETRAYED’
Jacob Chansley—the man who became notorious as the behorned “QAnon Shaman” when he stormed the Capitol earlier this month—has asked to return to the building to testify against Donald Trump at his imminent impeachment trial. Chansley turned on Trump when the former president failed to offer him a pardon before he left office last week. His lawyer, Albert Watkins said his client was previously “horrendously smitten” with Trump but he now feels that he was “betrayed by the president,” and wants to be given a congressional platform to explain himself and implicate Trump. Chansley and at least four others facing federal charges stemming from the riot have said they were simply taking orders from Trump—and Watkins said it’s important that lawmakers hear directly from Chansley when they try Trump over his role in stirring up the Capitol mob.