QAnon Shaman’s New Roommate Shocked to Discover Who He Is

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
The “QAnon Shaman” who became infamous after donning a horned headpiece during the Jan.6 riots is out of prison and into a halfway-house, and according to the New York Post, those currently surrounded by Jacob Chansley had no idea who he was. Chansley’s current roommate, Ernesto Leyva, told the Post at the gates of the Phoenix property where he is staying: “What? He put on the horns? Holy shit.” Chansley was released early from prison after serving 27 months of his 41-month sentence. His projected release date from the halfway-house is May 25. “He’s quiet and [keeps] to himself,” Leyva added, while revealing the pair sleep in a room of six people.