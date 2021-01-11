QAnon Supporter Arrested in Oregon After Allegedly Firing Shots Into Federal Courthouse
HOLDING COURT
An Oregon man who supports the QAnon conspiracy theory was arrested after firing shots into a Portland federal courthouse, according to court documents released Monday. Cody Melby, 39, of Beavercreek, allegedly hopped a fence and fired several rounds into the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Oregon. Melby was arrested after attending a “Stop the Steal” rally last Wednesday, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting—the same day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. A LinkedIn page belonging to a Cody Melby from Beavercreek, Oregon, says he is an Army veteran, serving in a recon role from 2009 to 2010. In a video posted to his YouTube channel in July, Melby stated he had “been working with” QAnon, according to OPB.