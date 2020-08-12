QAnon Supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene Wins Georgia Republican Primary
QANON CAUCUS
QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has defeated neurosurgeon Dr. John Cowan in a tight runoff for the Republican nomination in Georgia's 14th congressional district, the AP reports. House GOP leaders distanced themselves from Greene in recent months after videos in which the candidate made racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic comments drew widespread criticism. Greene has also voiced support for the far-right, pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory that claims there are “deep state” actors plotting against President Donald Trump and his supporters. Greene is likely to win the congressional seat, as it is a deep-red region where Trump won 75 percent of the district in 2016. In a victory speech to supporters on Tuesday night, Greene launched into an attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to local media. “She’s a hypocrite. She’s anti-American. And we’re going to kick that bitch out of Congress,” she said.