QAnon-Supporting GOP Candidate Amplifies Deceptive Poll Tweet, Then Attacks Journo for Pointing It Out

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican QAnon-supporting candidate running in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, amplified a deceptive tweet about a Philadelphia polling place, then called an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter a “Democratic operative” for pointing it out on Twitter. The initial retweet reads, “STOP THE STEAL!” and features misleading photos of a supposed Philadelphia polling station with a Democratic-favoring campaign sign in violation of polling place rules. The Philadelphia district attorney’s office called the tweet “deliberately deceptive,” as that location’s polling station is actually inside and over 10 feet from the sign.