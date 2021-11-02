QAnoners Gather for Big Announcement From JFK Jr., Who Is Dead
DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK
QAnon believers have reportedly gathered in Houston, Texas in anticipation of a big announcement from John F. Kennedy Jr.—but they may be waiting some time, as Kennedy died in a plane crash 22 years ago. The gathering was spotted by independent journalist Steven Monacelli, the publisher of Protean Magazine and contributor to The Daily Beast. He posted Monday night that a big crowd of “what appears to be QAnon believers” gathered in downtown Houston ahead of an expected announcement by Kennedy at Dealey Plaza—where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963—later this week. Monacelli even spotted people wearing campaign t-shirts saying: “Trump/JFK JR 2024.” Some QAnoners believe the younger Kennedy faked his own death and is now Q, the anonymous leader of their conspiracy movement. However, Kennedy died after crashing into the Atlantic Ocean on July 16, 1999.