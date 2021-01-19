QAnoners Mull Dressing Up as National Guard Troops to Attack Biden Inauguration, Says FBI
PLAYING SOLDIER
QAnon conspiracy nuts have allegedly discussed a plot to dress up as National Guard troops in order to infiltrate and disrupt Joe Biden’s inauguration. The Washington Post has obtained an FBI report that identifies exactly what kind of threats are facing Wednesday’s events. The document reportedly states that both “lone wolves” and QAnon extremists have discussed their plans to come to Washington for the inauguration, with some already caught downloading and sharing maps of unidentified sensitive locations around the city. “QAnon members have discussed posing as National Guard soldiers, believing that it would be easy for them to infiltrate secure areas,” the document warns. An unnamed defense official confirmed to the Post that National Guard members have been warned to look out for anyone in uniform who seems suspicious.