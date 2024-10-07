Airline Apologizes for Playing R-Rated Dakota Johnson Movie on Flight
MEA CULPA
Australia’s biggest airline apologized Monday after accidentally screening “40 minutes of penis and boobs” to an entire aircraft full of unwitting passengers. Reported by the Guardian to have taken place on a Qantas flight from Sydney to Tokyo, the cockpit cock-up apparently occurred after a technical fault rendered individual in-flight movie selection unavailable. Staff held a quick poll, which resulted in a small selection of passengers picking this year’s racy Dakota Johnson flick Daddio (featuring an erect penis, prolonged sexting exchanges and profuse use of the word “f--k”) to play on every screen. It was apparently only about halfway through the movie that eyebrows were sufficiently raised for staff to then change it to something a little more family-friendly. “The movie was clearly not suitable to play for the whole flight and we sincerely apologize to customers for this experience,” a Qantas spokesperson has said, with passengers complaining about that the screens were locked and they were unable to turn it off before staff realized what was happening. “[The film] was featuring Dakota Johnson and I really thought they were playing Madame Web or something,” one person said, hastening to add “I honestly don’t know if that would’ve been worse.”