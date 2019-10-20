CHEAT SHEET
Qantas Completes Record-Breaking 19-Hour Nonstop Test Flight From New York to Sydney
Qantas Airline completed the longest-ever nonstop commercial passenger flight early Sunday. The airline flew 49 people on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the 19-hour, 16-minute test flight from New York City to Sydney, Australia. The passengers and crew were monitored for brain wave functionality, melatonin levels, and alertness throughout the 10,066-mile journey, according to CNN. They were also provided inflight exercise classes. “This is a really significant first for aviation. Hopefully, it’s a preview of a regular service that will speed up how people travel from one side of the globe to the other,” Qantas Group Chief executive Alan Joyce said. “We know ultra-long-haul flights pose some extra challenges but that’s been true every time technology has allowed us to fly further. The research we’re doing should give us better strategies for improving comfort and wellbeing along the way.” The next test flight will take place in November from London to Sydney with full service extra-long-haul routes expected in 2022 or 2023.