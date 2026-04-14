Woman Suffers ‘Sudden Death’ Onboard Ultra-Long Haul Flight

A 77-year-old man has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges for calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination and threatening to murder several conservative Supreme Court justices. Panos Anastasiou, who suffers from serious health issues including dementia, pled guilty to sending more than 500 messages between 2023 and 2024, according to a filing in federal court in Alaska. The messages included “threats of assassination, torture, hanging,” as well as other violent, racist, and homophobic language, according to prosecutors. In one message from July 2024, Anastasiou is said to have called for the killing of Trump, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. “Their assassination is ESSENTIAL for the country and democracy,” Anastasiou allegedly wrote in an email. Federal prosecutors will recommend a probationary sentence and a period of home confinement due to Anastasiou’s age and health problems. His guilty plea comes amid a spike in threats against the federal judiciary. Last year, the U.S. Marshals Service investigated more than 560 threats involving about 400 federal judges. Since October, when the current fiscal year began, 300 threat investigations have already been opened.
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- 1Man Pleads Guilty to Calling for Assassination of Trump MELTDOWNThe 77-year-old said the assassinations were “essential” for the country and democracy.
- 2Woman Suffers ‘Sudden Death’ Onboard Ultra-Long Haul FlightDEADLY FLIGHTA spokesperson for the airline confirmed a passenger had died while making the more than 17-hour journey.
Shop with ScoutedTribeTokes Is Celebrating 4/20 With Free PrerollsROLL OUTGas station prerolls? You’re better than that.
- 3Roaming ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Will Soon Be No MoreHIPPOCALYPSEDozens descended from animals once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar are set to be culled.
- 4Former Child Star of ‘Little Rascals’ Fame Arrested AgainBUG SHOTThe “radical Catholic extremist” lives off the grid in Arkansas.
Shop with ScoutedLaura Geller’s “Anti-Aging” Powder Is Made for Mature SkinSMOOTH OPERATORLaura Geller’s “self-adjusting” baked foundations are designed to color-correct dark spots and redness while blurring the look of fine lines and texture.
- 5ESPN Legend Announces He’s Been Diagnosed With Cancer Again‘MAKE IT 5-FOR-5’“I’m 4-for-4 and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it 5-for-5,” Dick Vitale said of his latest cancer diagnosis.
- 6Lindsey Graham Confronted Over 'Little Mermaid' Bubble WandQUIET AS A MOUSEThe MAGA senator had no response to the bombshell question about his bubble wand.
- 7U.K. Tabloid Humiliates ‘Naughty Boy’ Trump Over Jesus PicFRONT PAGE JOKEThe president was mocked with a biting cultural reference for depicting himself as the Messiah.
- 8Husband Released in Missing Wife Overboard MysteryINVESTIGATION REQUESTEDBrian Hooker’s lawyer said he needs time to “de-stress from this horrible experience.”
Shop with ScoutedWhy PGA Athletes Trust the Whoop Wellness WearableWHAT’S THE BIG WHOOP?Whoop’s new study finds a strong link between sleep and performance among elite golfers.
- 9Creator of Beloved Children’s TV Show Dies at 96ICON LOSTKrofft and his brother created classic TV shows that resonated deeply with young Americans.
- 10House Launches Sexual Misconduct Investigation Into SwalwellFALLING STARThe probe comes as the once-rising Democratic star faces bipartisan calls to be expelled from Congress.
Woman Suffers ‘Sudden Death’ Onboard Ultra-Long Haul Flight
A woman has died while taking one of the longest commercial flights in the world. Her death took place during the more than 17-hour journey, operated by Qantas, from John F. Kennedy International in New York to Auckland Airport in New Zealand, and before she could make a second, four-hour onward journey to Sydney, Australia. Local outlets report that emergency services were dispatched and immediately rushed over to the aircraft as soon as it arrived in Auckland. A spokesperson for Qantas said “urgent assistance was provided by crew and doctors onboard but sadly they passed away.” New Zealand Police have also since confirmed the death and that the matter remains subject to investigation. “Police have attended a sudden death, which occurred on an inbound Qantas flight from New York to Auckland overnight,” a spokesperson said. “Police are making inquiries into the woman’s death on behalf of the Coroner.” The woman has not been identified at this time.
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Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Colombia has approved a plan to kill dozens of invasive hippos descended from animals once owned by drug lord Pablo Escobar, as officials warn that the growing population is threatening ecosystems and nearby communities. Acting Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres said that as many as 80 hippos could be culled after years of failed efforts to control their numbers through sterilization and relocation. “If we don’t do this, we will not be able to control the population,” she said, calling the move necessary to protect local ecosystems. The hippos, originally brought to Escobar’s Hacienda Nápoles in the 1980s, have multiplied rapidly and now roam far beyond the former estate. With no natural predators, their population has surged, with estimates reaching around 170 animals in recent years. Authorities say the animals damage waterways, kill fish, and compete with native species such as manatees, while also posing a risk to residents who encounter them. The decision has sparked backlash from animal rights advocates, who argue the cull is cruel and unnecessary. “Killings and massacres will never be acceptable,” Senator Andrea Padilla wrote on X.
Former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall has been arrested after missing a court appearance. Hall, who played Alfalfa Switzer in the hit 1994 comedy The Little Rascals, was charged in Ohio over a failure to appear for a court date that had been set for December 31, 2024, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Hall, 41, had received a traffic violation in October 2024 for not having liability insurance. The actor has also had roles in Safety Patrol, Charmed, 90210 and Criminal Minds. In June of 2020, Hall was arrested for inhaling the contents of an air duster can, designed to be used to clean computer keyboards. After cops arrived at a Texas hotel room, suspecting a possible overdose, Hall was charged with a misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical and held and released on a $1,500 bond. At the time, TMZ reported Hall’s family made the report. Hall admitted he had inhaled from the cans, which were littered across the hotel room. In an interview in January, Hall said the arrest was a wake-up call for him to leave Hollywood. He now lives off the grid in Arkansas as a “radical Catholic extremist” who took a “vow of poverty” with his wife and five children. He told the Daily Mail of quitting acting, “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
ESPN Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale has revealed that he has been diagnosed with melanoma in his lung and liver cavity. He says he’s determined to go “5-for-5” in his fight against a fifth cancer diagnosis since 2021. “I’ve beaten melanoma. I’ve beaten lymphoma. I’ve beaten vocal cord cancer. I’ve beaten lymph node cancer,” the 86-year-old Vitale said in a statement on Monday. “I’m 4-for-4 and I’m fully confident I’m going to make it 5-for-5.” The legendary broadcaster has just completed his 46th season covering college basketball at ESPN, having returned cancer-free in February of last year after taking a nearly two-year break amid his previous diagnoses. Vitale said he will begin immunotherapy to target his latest cancer “shortly,” while noting, “The best news I can share today is this: I feel fantastic.” He continued, “I am truly overwhelmed by the love, support, prayers and messages l’ve received from so many people,” adding that he remains focused on raising money for pediatric cancer research, including through the Dick Vitale Gala. “At 86 years young, I’ve lived a hell of a life, and I’m more motivated than ever to raise money for kids battling cancer,” he said.
South Carolina Senator and Disney enjoyer Lindsey Graham was confronted by TMZ on Capitol Hill over his Little Mermaid bubble wand on Monday. The outlet shared a video of one of their reporters asking the childless MAGA senator about when he was photographed holding the children’s toy while visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, late last month. “Senator Graham, how are you, man?” the reporter asked Graham, 70, who raised his hand up to signal he was not interested. “I’m from TMZ. Could I just ask you about the bubble wand, sir?” The GOP lawmaker did not respond, staying silent as he walked up the stairs to his office at the Russell Building alongside staffers. The Daily Beast reached out to Graham for comment. Late last month, the hawkish senator was photographed on vacation at the children’s theme park while the government was shut down and Congress was out of session. One photo shared with TMZ captured Graham in the Fantasyland section of the park, holding a young girl’s bubble wand while she was in the bathroom. In a statement to the outlet, Graham said: “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after.”
A U.K. tabloid has humiliated President Donald Trump with a biting Monty Python reference after he depicted himself as Jesus. The 79-year-old president landed in hot water with Catholics and even his MAGA base on Monday after he unloaded a tirade on Pope Leo XIV and posted an AI-generated image of himself in a white biblical robe and red sash. He later deleted it and tried to play dumb, saying he thought the blasphemous image depicted him as a doctor. The saga was captured on the Daily Star’s front page with the line, “You’re not the Messiah you’re a very naughty boy”—a reference to Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which tells the story of Brian Cohen, an ordinary man born on the same day as Jesus, who eventually gets mistaken for the Messiah. In one of the film’s most-quoted scenes, Brian’s mother unsuccessfully tries to disperse his worshippers by telling them he’s merely a “very naughty boy.” Brian is ultimately crucified by the Romans. On its front page, The Daily Star further declared, “Trump Backs Down in Pope Row,” although the president on Monday refused to apologize for his attacks on Leo, saying, “There’s nothing to apologize for. He’s wrong.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
The husband of a Michigan woman who reportedly fell overboard from their boat in the Bahamas has been released from police custody. Lynette Hooker, 55, went missing on April 4 after she and her husband Brian, 58, departed Hope Town on the Abacoa Islands for Elbow Cay in an 8-foot dinghy, heading back to their yacht, the Soulmate. Lynette has not been found, with police saying last week their search and rescue operations were now a search and recovery mission. Brian Hooker was questioned by Bahamian authorities last Wednesday, his attorney Terrel Butler told NBC News, with the lawyer also confirming his release on Monday. Butler told reporters that authorities “had no evidence” against her client. She described Hooker as being “very emotional” and said he needed time to “de-stress from this horrible experience.” Hooker has denied any wrongdoing and said his wife was swept away by powerful currents at around 7:30 p.m. He claimed she had inadvertently taken the motor’s kill-switch cord over the side with her, cutting the motor. Hooker paddled to Marsh Harbour Boat Yards, arriving around 4 a.m. Sunday, when he reported his wife missing. Lynette Hooker’s mother, Darlene Hamlett, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that her daughter separated from her husband multiple times after instances of alleged abuse. “There was a lot of good times and bad times in my daughter’s relationship with her husband. A lot of highs and a lot of lows. When it was fun, it was really fun, and when there were bad times, they were bad times,” Hamlett said. CBS News also obtained private messages Lynette sent a friend in early 2024, during a brief separation from her husband. “It was real bad. I can’t be out there with him,” Lynette wrote to friend and fellow boater, Marnee Stevenson. Karli Aylesworth, Lynette Hooker’s daughter, has called for “an intensive review of the facts and circumstances” around her mother’s case.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
Sid Krofft, the man behind the wildly popular 1960s children’s TV show H.R. Pufnstuf, has died at age 96. Working alongside his brother Marty, Krofft created memorable television with shows based around characters like Weenie the Genie and actors like Donny and Marie Osmond. Krofft’s longtime friend and business partner Kelly Killian announced his death in an Instagram post. “The last six years of my life were devoted to him, and his to me,” the caption reads. “In that time, he taught me more than I could ever put into words — about the art of Hollywood, the magic of the stage, and the depth and complexity of human nature. I wish so very much that I had more time with him.” Krofft’s magnum opus H.R. Pufnstuf featured live-action puppets and ran for 17 episodes in 1969. In that small time, it commanded a loyal following from a generation of young Americans. Krofft and his brother, who died three years earlier, earned spots on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They both received an Emmy for life achievement in 2018.
The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell as he faces mounting accusations of sexual misconduct. The California lawmaker announced late Sunday that he was ending his bid for governor as he faces allegations of assault and misconduct despite denying the allegations. The 45-year-old has been accused by four separate women of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who says the Democratic lawmaker raped her, according to reports by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle. On Monday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was launching a probe “with respect to allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, including towards an employee working under his supervision.“ The Daily Beast asked Swalwell’s office for comment on the new investigation. The California lawmaker has repeatedly denied the allegations and vowed to fight them. Swalwell is facing bipartisan calls to resign or be expelled from Congress as lawmakers grow fed up on Capitol Hill. The effort picked up steam over the weekend as multiple Democrats and Republicans said they would vote to remove both the California Democrat and Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales. Gonzales was also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by staff. While he ended his reelection bid, the Texas Republican remains in Congress. GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on Sunday that she was filing a motion to expel Swalwell. In another post, the Florida congresswoman called Swalwell and Gonzales “a disgrace.” New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez indicated she would introduce the resolution against Gonzales. The escalating criticism comes as members of the House return this week from a more than two-week vacation, facing a series of pressing issues. But multiple lawmakers were quick to weigh in, voicing support for removing both men.