Dozens of Mourners Killed After Stampede Erupts at Soleimani Funeral, Iran State TV Says

Read it at AP
Dozens of mourners have reportedly been killed after a stampede erupted during a funeral procession for top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike last week. Iranian state television reported the incident happened in Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, in southeast Iran, and has left at least 35 people dead and 48 others injured. The Associated Press reported that the head of Iran’s emergency medical services, Pirhossein Koulivand, announced the deaths. There have been widespread commemorations in Iran since Soleimani’s assassination—a procession in Tehran on Monday drew over a million people in the Iranian capital.