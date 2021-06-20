Qatar to Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Fans at 2022 FIFA World Cup
HOT VAXXED SOCCER
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics haven’t made a determination on whether fans need to be vaccinated from COVID-19 at events, but that hasn't stopped Qatar from doing so for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The country announced Sunday that it will mandate fans be vaccinated before attending any games, with the country’s prime minister telling local media that most people will have been vaccinated by Nov. 22 next year, when the first game is scheduled to begin. But “due to the possibility that some countries will not be able to vaccinate all their citizens, Qatar will not allow fans to enter stadiums without receiving a full vaccination against the virus,” Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said. He said the country is working to provide a million vaccine doses for those wishing to attend. “Our primary goal in vaccinating the unvaccinated is to protect the public health of citizens and residents.” FIFA had no comment, according to the Associated Press.