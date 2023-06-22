CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Qatari Investment Fund May Buy Stake in Washington Wizards, Capitals

    THAT'S A FIRST

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis.

    Geoff Burke/Reuters

    Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is reportedly close to buying a minority stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, and Washington Mystics. The proposed deal between Monumental and the Qatari Investment Authority valued the company at around $4 billion, sources close to the deal told The Athletic. Outside of the pro teams, Monumental also owns Monumental Sports Network and Capital One Arena, where the Wizards and Capitals play their home games. Should the deal go through, it will be the first time a sovereign fund has invested in a major North American sports team. Sovereign wealth funds can not own more than 20 percent of an NHL, NBA or WNBA team—a new rule for the latter two, both of which only opened the door for these kinds of investments last year.

    Read it at The Athletic
    ,