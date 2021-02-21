Person of Interest in Yale Student’s Killing Changed Stolen SUV Plates: Cops
UNSAFE HAVEN
The person of interest in the Feb. 6 shooting death of a Yale graduate student allegedly switched the license plates of his stolen SUV, according to a police report. While the New Haven Police Department said it was not prepared to identify MIT researcher Qinxuan Pan as Kevin Jiang’s killer, Pan has a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly stealing the SUV. According to the police report, Pan checked the SUV out of a car dealership on the morning of Feb. 6 for a test drive; the vehicle was found later that day with a license plate from Massachusetts, rather than Connecticut, according to the report. According to the report, a family member of Pan’s later told police that he had changed his cellphone number. Pan is still at large. According to the New Haven Register, authorities last reported seeing him in Georgia.