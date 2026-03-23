Quadruple Amputee Cornhole Pro Accused of Murder
A quadruple amputee cornhole pro has been accused of fatally shooting someone in the passenger seat of his car. Dayton Webber, 27, allegedly shot Bradrick Wells, 27, following an argument in La Plata, Maryland, on Sunday night. Webber allegedly asked the two people in the backseat to move Wells out of the car. Instead, they exited the vehicle and called the police as Webber allegedly drove off with Wells’ body. Wells’ body was found in a yard in nearby Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Authorities caught up with Webber at a Virginia hospital, where he was arrested. Webber is set to be extradited to Maryland and charged with first- and second-degree murder. “It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. Webber has been a quadruple amputee since childhood, after catching a blood infection as a baby. Videos on his personal YouTube channel appear to show the professional cornhole player using his forearms to operate various types of guns.