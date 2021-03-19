Quadruple Murder Suspect Sean Lannon Claims He’s Killed 16 People
Sean Lannon, the primary suspect of a murder in New Jersey and a quadruple homicide in New Mexico, has allegedly admitted to police that he’s killed a total of 16 people. The 47-year-old was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges in New Jersey, including murder, for allegedly killing Michael Dabkowski, 66, of East Greenwich township. Police say that Dabkowski was found beaten to death in his South New Jersey home. Lannon’s attorney claimed that Dabkowski had sexually abused his client, and there’s photographic evidence to back his allegation. Lannon has yet to be charged for the four murders in New Mexico, where one of the victims is said to be his ex-wife, 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon. Police found her body and the remains of three other men, in a parking garage at the top level of Albuquerque International Sunport garage. Three of the victims had been missing since January, police say.