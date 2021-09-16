CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Suspect Nabbed After Four Friends Found Dead in Minnesota Cornfield
GRIM
Read it at KSTP
Minnesota police have arrested a suspect in a quadruple homicide and are on the hunt for a second. The St. Paul Police Department took Darren Lee McWright, 56, in custody Wednesday evening. Authorities are also in search of Antoine Suggs, 38 and believed to be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, in connection with the killings. “Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd wrote on Facebook. Police identified the four victims of the killings—Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30. All four friends were found shot dead in an abandoned black SUV in a cornfield on Sunday after drinking in a bar together.