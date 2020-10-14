Our Favorite Desktop Whiteboard Is On Sale for Prime Day

Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad, $21 down from $39

Space-saving and easy to write on, this whiteboard has its own storage drawer for markers hidden underneath.

Giving yourself the room to jot down notes and to-do lists can be tough these days. One of the best ways to do this is with a desktop whiteboard. Write what you need, erase what you don’t, and never waste another piece of notebook paper again. Quartet makes our favorite desktop whiteboard and it’s down to $21 today for Prime Day.

