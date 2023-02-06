Quavo and Offset Fought Backstage Over Takeoff Grammys Tribute, TMZ Says

A bit of chaos can always be expected when it comes to the Grammy Awards, and on Sunday evening, Migos rappers Offset and Quavo got into a physical altercation backstage just before a scheduled tribute performance to slain Migos member Takeoff, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, both Offset and Quavo had been invited by the Recording Academy to perform Quavo’s song “Without You” during the in memoriam portion of the ceremony. Quavo released the song two months after the death of Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball), who was shot and killed at a private party in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. Quavo, Takeoff’s uncle, was present when the shooting took place and witnessed his nephew’s death.

Just before the performance was set to begin, a physical fight initiated by Quavo reportedly broke out, resulting in him preventing Offset from joining him onstage. The two had to be separated by onlookers, TMZ says.

Onstage, Quavo could be seen sitting on a stool while performing to an empty stool positioned in front of him; one of Takeoff’s chains was also dangling from a microphone stand. Whether the stool was meant to be occupied by Offset or whether it was meant to symbolize Takeoff’s absence is unclear.

Thus far, neither rapper has taken to their social media channels to say anything about the alleged fight. Leading up to Takeoff’s death, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff were at the center of rampant speculation relating to Migos’ future after Offset announced he was going solo and sued the group’s longtime label. Quavo and Takeoff had stated that they intended to continue their music careers as a duo.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Quavo, Offset, the Recording Academy, and CBS for comment.