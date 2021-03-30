Video Shows Quavo and Saweetie in Disturbing Physical Fight Months Before Breakup
DISTURBING
Quavo and Saweetie were seen on elevator security footage getting into a disturbing physical altercation months before they called it quits, according to a report by TMZ. The minute-and-a-half clip begins with the former couple already fighting outside an open elevator door in Saweetie’s rented apartment in North Hollywood. The 27-year-old appears to swing at Quavo, 29, and then grabs an orange case off the ground, leading the Migos rapper to lunge for her. He forcefully pulls her into the elevator, pulling her to the ground and they briefly fight over the case. Saweetie gives up and sits on the floor, facing away from Quavo. She appears to be in distress and rocks herself, while Quavo stands above her, every now and again glancing down at her.
The elevator door opens to another floor and an unknown man is waiting outside, but he doesn’t get on and the door closes. When the door opens to another floor, Quavo grabs his backpack and the orange case. She pulls herself up off the ground using the handrail and appears to limp off. TMZ reported the incident took place sometime in 2020 and that police didn’t appear to be called over the scuffle. The couple announced their shock split earlier this month, with Saweetie alluding to infidelity on Quavo’s part.
Quavo quickly hit back in his own Twitter statement, writing, “You are not the woman I thought you were... I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.” The Daily Beast has reached out to both of their teams for comment.