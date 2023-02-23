Quavo Hints That Migos Is ‘Gone’ for Good on New Takeoff Tribute Song

Two weeks after allegedly fighting with fellow Migos rapper Offset backstage at the Grammys, Quavo has released a new song in tribute to the group’s slain third rapper, Takeoff.

“Greatness” arrived Thursday alongside a video in which Quavo looks through photos and videos of the trio and enjoys the fruits of their labor by driving around in a luxury car. But it’s the song’s lyrics that are getting the most attention, as Quavo hints at the future of the Grammy-winning group.

“Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow, Take’ did that / So don’t ask ’bout the group, he gone, we gone…it can’t come back,” Quavo raps, seemingly putting an end to any speculation about whether Migos will continue on as a duo without Takeoff.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Quavo and Migos for comment.

“Greatness” is the second song Quavo has released in tribute to his nephew Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball), who was shot and killed at a private party in Houston last November. The first, “Without You,” arrived in January. Quavo performed the song at this month’s Grammy Awards following a backstage altercation between him and Offset, who was reportedly invited to join the tribute. Ultimately, Quavo performed the song alone.

It’s also not the first time rumors have swirled surrounding the future of Migos. Last August, Offset sued the group’s longtime label and proclaimed he was going solo; Quavo and Takeoff had previously stated they intended to continue as a duo.