Queen Agreed to £2M Personal Donation as Part of Prince Andrew’s Settlement: Report
MUMMY’S MONEY
As part of a settlement of a sex abuse lawsuit brought against Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II agreed to make a £2 million payment to the plaintiff’s charity, The Mirror reports. Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed in her suit that the pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001, when she was 17. The two sides reached a settlement totaling £12M (roughly $14 million) on Tuesday, which is thought to include Giuffre’s legal costs and the donation to Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR). The queen, who will reportedly foot the bill for the entire settlement, will also allow Andrew to retain the title of Duke after stripping him of other titles such as “His Royal Highness” last month, according to The Mirror.