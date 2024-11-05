Queen Camilla Cancels Events While Suffering From Sickness

Britain’s Queen Camilla is taking time off work after contracting a chest infection. Buckingham Palace said that the queen, 77, will not be attending a “Field of Remembrance” ceremony on Thursday, with her place being taken by the Duchess of Gloucester. A palace spokesperson said Tuesday: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal. She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.” The Remembrance ceremonies honoring veterans are some of the most sacrosanct engagements in the royal calendar. The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is expected to attend the official wreath-laying this weekend in her most high profile engagement since returning to work after a getting the all-clear following her cancer diagnosis. Official palace sources told The Daily Beast the queen was “resting privately at home” under doctors’ supervision. They added that Camilla would also “sadly” be unable to attend an Olympic and Paralympic reception scheduled for Thursday as well.

