Royalist

Queen Camilla Marks 20th Anniversary in Rome With Special Outfit

STILL FITS

The queen had just the right thing to wear.

Tom Sykes
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Queen Camilla leave Palazzo Montecitorio after attending a joint session at the Italian Parliament
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Marking her 20th wedding anniversary, Queen Camilla made a fashion statement in Rome Wednesday by wearing her original 2005 wedding outfit. The white Anna Valentine design was first seen when she married then-Prince Charles in a civil ceremony in Windsor. Reports said the understated silk dress has been subtly reworked, with new embroidery by Beth Somerville, a graduate of Charles’ King’s Foundation. The couple are celebrating their milestone anniversary during a state visit to Italy, where King Charles made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of Parliament. The Queen watched from the gallery as he delivered his speech. Later, the couple were due to attend a state banquet celebrating U.K.-Italy relations, where their anniversary will no doubt be toasted.

Read it at The Telegraph
Tom Sykes

Tom Sykes

European Editor at Large

royalist

tom.sykes@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Rage Quits Livestream After Being Cyberbullied by Gamers
Tom Sanders
TrumplandMusk Goes Nuclear on Trump Tariff Guru With Jaw-Dropping Slur
David Gardner
PoliticsICE Barbie Kristi Noem Mocked for Pointing Gun at Officer’s Head
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsTrump Insists ‘I Know What the Hell I’m Doing’ as His Tariffs Unleash Carnage
Janna Brancolini
MediaFlustered Stephen Miller Yells Over Fox News Host Defending Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh