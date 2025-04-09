Queen Camilla Marks 20th Anniversary in Rome With Special Outfit

Marking her 20th wedding anniversary, Queen Camilla made a fashion statement in Rome Wednesday by wearing her original 2005 wedding outfit. The white Anna Valentine design was first seen when she married then-Prince Charles in a civil ceremony in Windsor. Reports said the understated silk dress has been subtly reworked, with new embroidery by Beth Somerville, a graduate of Charles’ King’s Foundation. The couple are celebrating their milestone anniversary during a state visit to Italy, where King Charles made history as the first British monarch to address both houses of Parliament. The Queen watched from the gallery as he delivered his speech. Later, the couple were due to attend a state banquet celebrating U.K.-Italy relations, where their anniversary will no doubt be toasted.

The Telegraph