Queen Camilla to Miss Royal Event Due to Chest Infection

‘GREAT DISAPPOINTMENT’

Buckingham Palace said the queen hopes to return to public duties next week.

Kind Charles and Queen Camilla.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Camilla will miss Remembrance Day events in the U.K. this weekend due to the chest infection. Buckingham Palace said the decision was made under the guidance of her doctors to ensure she makes a full recovery “and to protect others from any potential risk.” “While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week,” a Palace spokesperson said. Remembrance Day in the U.K. commemorates the end of WWI and honors those who served. While the queen will be absent, Princess Kate will attend both the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening as well as a Sunday service at the Cenotaph monument. King Charles will lay a wreath of poppies at the base of the Cenotaph during Sunday’s event.

