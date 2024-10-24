Cheat Sheet
1
Star Files for Divorce as Hugh Jackman Romance Rumors Swirl
SOMEONE LIKE YOU
David Gardner 

Reporter

Published 10.24.24 9:09AM EDT 
Sutton Foster is getting divorced amid rumours of a relationship with Hugh Jackman.
Sutton Foster is getting divorced amid rumours of a relationship with Hugh Jackman. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Broadway actress Sutton Foster is divorcing her screenwriter husband Ted Griffin amid rumors of a romance with her former co-star Hugh Jackman, according to the New York Post’s Page Six. The Younger actress reportedly filed for an uncontested divorce on Tuesday in New York County Supreme Court after 10 years of marriage. Page Six quotes “multiple sources” saying that Foster, 49, and Jackman, 56, who starred together in The Music Man, have fallen in love. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” a source previously told the outlet. Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023, releasing a statement: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” Griffin, the screenwriter for Ocean’s Eleven, married Tony-winner Foster in Santa Barbara, California in October 2014. The couple have a daughter, seven, they adopted in 2017.

Hugh Jackman Makes Public Plea for Missing Broadway Star

ALERT
Emell Derra Adolphus, Mathew Murphy
‘Hamilton’ Dancer Zelig Williams
Read it at Page Six

2
Cardi B Drops Out of Atlanta Music Festival After Being Hospitalized for ‘Medical Emergency’
'DON'T WORRY'
Janna Brancolini
Updated 10.24.24 6:30AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 5:48AM EDT 
Johanna Geron/ Reuters
The rapper didn’t provide details about the emergency but told fans she’d be back “better and stronger” soon. Johanna Geron/Johanna Geron/ Reuters

Cardi B has pulled out of an Atlanta music festival after being hospitalized for a medical emergency, the singer said in a statement on Instagram. The rapper was slated to perform as one of Saturday’s headliners at the 15th annual ONE Music Fest, a two-day urban music festival expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees this year. “It breaks my heart that I won’t see my fans this weekend, and I really wish I could be there,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. She said she been recovering in the hospital for the past few days, but didn’t provide any other details about the medical emergency. The news comes just six weeks after Cardi gave birth to her third child with rapper Offset. The couple is in the middle of a contentious divorce. In her statement, Cardi told her fans not to worry about her and thanked them for understanding. “I’ll be back better and stronger soon,” she promised.

3
Why Queen Camilla Still Uses a Nokia Brick Phone
LONDON TO A BRICK
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Published 10.24.24 10:12AM EDT 
Camilla calling
Camilla calling WPA Pool/Getty ImagesArthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Given that she once suffered the embarrassment of seeing an intimate phone call with the then-Prince Charles in which he fantasized about being her tampon plastered all over global media, it is perhaps unsurprising that Queen Camilla now takes her telephonic security very seriously indeed. Now her son, the food writer and bon viveur Tom Parker Bowles, has revealed that his mother still uses an old fashioned Nokia brick phone for security reasons. In comments made to Woman & Home magazine and subsequently reported in the Daily Telegraph, Parker Bowles said: “My mum still uses an old-fashioned Nokia telephone, so (she) can’t (use Whats App). I think it’s for security.” Parker Bowles added that if he can’t reach his mother on the phone he checks the news to see what she is up to, saying: “I ring my mother, she doesn’t answer, I look on the television and think, ‘Ah! She’s in Jersey’.”

Read it at The Daily Telegraph

4
Another Former Trump Official Warns He’s an ‘Authoritarian’
‘ULTRA-NATIONALISM’
Sean Craig
Updated 10.24.24 10:00AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 9:20AM EDT 
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. With early voting starting today in Georgia both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in the Atlanta region this week as polls show a tight race. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Another former Trump administration official is warning that the former president has “authoritarian tendencies,” asserting he “does not follow the rule of law.” Elizabeth Neumann, the former deputy chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, told Politico in an interview that she agrees with former president Donald Trump’s one-time chief of staff, retired U.S. Marine Corps general John Kelly, who said earlier this week that Trump meets the “definition of a fascist.” “Does he have authoritarian tendencies? Yes,” Neumann, now a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris, told the outlet. “Is he kind of leaning towards that ultra-nationalism component? Absolutely. That is kind of his brand, right? He’s made nationalism the new definition of the Republican Party.” Harris has seized on Kelly’s recent bombshell disclosures, which also included the fact that Trump allegedly opined about the loyalty of Adolf Hitler’s generals, calling the former president “increasingly unhinged and unstable.” Trump lashed out at Kelly on his money-hemorrhaging Truth Social platform, calling him a “bad general.”

Read it at Politico

5
Rob Lowe Says He Briefly Hooked Up With Demi Moore
WELL WELL WELL
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 10:09AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 9:53AM EDT 
Rob Lowe (L) and Demi Moore attend the Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)
Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore did actually hook up several decades ago, in case anyone was wondering. Appearing on Kelly Ripa’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, Lowe admitted that he and his fellow Brat Pack member “briefly had a thing” at some unspecified point in the ’80s. “Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable,” he said. “I don‘t think that has changed.” Lowe didn’t say when they got together, but Moore was engaged to Emilio Estevez, another of their St. Elmo’s Fire co-stars, before marrying Bruce Willis in 1987. Again, no timeline for any of this, but according to Lowe, it was a “big, big sex orgy” within the group. Ooh la la!

From left, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and Melissa Gilbert in 1985.
From left, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and Melissa Gilbert in 1985. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Read it at Page Six

6
Jason Aldean Plays the Victim Over Controversial Song at Trump Rally
‘TWIST THE TRUTH’
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 12:35AM EDT 
Published 10.24.24 12:24AM EDT 
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean introduces former President Trump at rally in Duluth, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Country singer Jason Aldean introduced former President Donald Trump at his rally in Duluth, Georgia on Wednesday—and warmed up the crowd of supporters by complaining about the criticism levied against him for his 2023 hit “Try That in a Small Town.” “I‘ve seen firsthand how the media can twist the truth. They’ve done it to me, simply for putting out a song called ‘Try that in a Small Town,’ if you guys can remember that,” Aldean said to cheers from the audience. “The song simply called out people for trashing our cities, harming people, disrespecting law enforcement, and costing our taxpayers millions of dollars for their unruly behavior. But no one is on the receiving end of lies and fake news more than President Trump.” Aldean’s anti-protestor anthem, which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100, sparked controversy when viewers noticed parts of its music video were filmed outside the Maury County Courthouse—the site of the lynching of Henry Choate, an 18-year-old Black teenager, in 1927. The song his been criticized for its racist overtones. Aldean has consistently defended the song and the music video, although he eventually said he would have picked a different location for the video if he knew about the courthouse’s history.

Read it at 11Alive

7
McDonald’s Pulls Quarter Pounder From Some Stores After E. Coli Outbreak
GRIMACE
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 10.24.24 12:13AM EDT 
A McDonald's quarter pounder
McDonald's will remove the quarter pounder from some U.S. stores as the company and authorities investigate an e. coli outbreak linked to the burger. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

McDonald’s has pulled the quarter pounder off its menu in 20% of its stores in the U.S. as the burger chain attempts to mitigate an e. coli outbreak that has already sickened 49 people and killed one. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the outbreak on Tuesday, confirming that the potentially deadly bacteria was discovered in at least 10 states. Restaurants in “Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma” have pulled the burger from their menus, according to the agency. The single death so far attributed to the outbreak occurred in Mesa County, Colorado, the county’s public health department announced on Wednesday. At least 26 of the reported cases occurred in Colorado, the agency said. “We fully expect to see more cases,” CDC spokesperson Tom Skinner told Reuters, even though he acknowledged the company has “moved rather quickly” to contain the outbreak. Authorities have not yet pinpointed which ingredient is making people sick, but the Food and Drug Administration said it was potentially the onions served on the burgers. Quarter pounders are typically served with fresh slivered onions—while other menu items, including the Big Mac, are served with diced and cooked onions.

Read it at Associated Press

8
Harris Picks a Pointed Location to Deliver ‘Closing Argument’
FINAL FLOURISH
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 10.23.24 11:47PM EDT 
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican opponent former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 10, 2024 and in Evans, Georgia, U.S., October 4, 2024.
Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican opponent former U.S. President Donald Trump are seen in a combination of file photographs taken in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 10, 2024 and in Evans, Georgia, U.S., October 4, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein and Octavio Jones/Reuters

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a “closing argument” speech in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday at the Ellipse, the site where former President Donald Trump riled up a crowd before it rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to her campaign. While the vice president has spent much of the final stretch of the campaign blitzing through battleground states, her closing message will be tailored to the American people on a broader level, according to The Washington Post. Tuesday’s event, held exactly a week before Election Day, will see Harris urge the nation to turn the page on Trump. She will contrast her policies to her rival’s, and paint “a dire portrait” of his potential return to office, CNN reported. The Ellipse as a site is a selection charged with political symbolism, as it was where Trump pressed his supporters to march to the Capitol and give “weak” Republicans “the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” The insurrection occurred hours later. Last August, Trump was indicted on federal charges for working to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Read it at The Washington Post

9
L.A. Times’ Boss Offers Another Explanation for Lack of Prez Endorsement
RASHOMON
AJ McDougall 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 10.24.24 3:30AM EDT 
Published 10.23.24 10:43PM EDT 
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong
Darren McCollester/Darren McCollester/Getty Images for NantHealth, Inc.

With fuming readers unsubscribing in droves, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is offering a different explanation for his newspaper’s decision to skip making a presidential endorsement this year after his former editorials editor pinned the blame on him. Mariel Garza, who resigned in the wake of the surprise Tuesday announcement, gave an interview to the Columbia Journalism Review in which she said Soon-Shiong had on Oct. 11 informed the Los Angeles Times’ editorial board that it would not be endorsing. “In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is how I’m standing up,” Garza said of her departure. Soon-Shiong disagreed with her characterization of events in a Wednesday post on X, however. “The Editorial Board was provided the opportunity to draft a factual analysis of all the POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE policies by EACH candidate during their tenures at the White House, and how these policies affected the nation,” he said, arguing that “this clear and non-partisan” presentation would allow readers to come to their own conclusions. “Instead of adopting this path as suggested, the Editorial Board chose to remain silent and I accepted their decision,” he said.

10
Bill Clinton Impersonates ‘Tough’ Trump Over Second Prez Debate Fail
‘MACHO TALK’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.23.24 7:34PM EDT 
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton departs after speaking on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton departs after speaking on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton ripped into 2024 Republican nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their “macho talk” at a Kamala Harris rally in Arizona on Wednesday. “For all their macho talk,” said Clinton, “Those boys didn‘t want to get near another debate, did they?” Clinton then mocked them, saying in a deep-pitched voice impersonation,“I‘m tough, I‘m tough.” Clinton appeared at the Harris rally, held in Phoenix, as the election nears in less than two weeks. “Poor old JD Vance, I saw him the other day, I felt so bad for him,” said Clinton in the speech. “He had managed to keep enough dignity to get all the way through the convention and through the campaign without having to say outright that he thought Trump won the election in 2020. He knew he didn’t. But they made him say it last week.” Other politicians have appeared on the campaign trail, such as former President Barack Obama and former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney.

